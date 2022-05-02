Vice President Kamala Harris tests negative for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative for COVID-19, according to her press secretary.

Harris plans to return to work at the White House on Tuesday.

The vice president had been working from home since she tested positive for the virus last week.

While at the White House, Harris' press secretary said the vice president will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. The guidelines say a person who is recovering from COVID-19 should wear a well-fitting mask while around others for 10 days.

The vice president was reportedly not experiencing symptoms on the day she tested positive. However, she was treated with Pfizer's Covid-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid.

Harris is vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.