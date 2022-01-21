Watch
Wall Street has its worst week since March 2020

Courtney Crow/AP
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Colby Nelson works on the floor, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Stocks wobbled between gains and losses on Wall Street Friday as major indexes head for another weekly loss. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
Financial Markets Wall Street
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 16:51:49-05

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS & SCRIPPS NATIONAL — A tumultuous week of trading ended with stocks falling again on Friday.

The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, and notched its worst weekly performance since March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq lost 2.7%.

This week alone, the Nasdaq suffered a 7.6% loss. According to CNBC, the Nasdaq is off to its worst start to a year since 2008.

Technology and communications stocks fell Friday. Netflix plunged over 20% after the streaming service delivered another quarter of disappointing subscriber growth.

Inflation fears and concerns about the impact of higher interest rates have prompted a cautious shift in the broader market after a solid year of gains in 2021.

