Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

When injured trooper couldn't attend son's game, fellow officers stepped up to be there

items.[0].image.alt
Texas Department of Public Safety
Ey83ETWVgAU32L5.jpeg
Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 17:40:14-04

BRYAN, Texas — A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was unable to attend his son’s baseball game after being shot in the line of duty, so his fellow officers stepped up to be there.

Last Wednesday, the department posted photos of DPS members standing on the sidelines of the boy’s game to support him during the difficult time.

Plastic cups were also used to spell out “pray for Tovar,” in honor of DPS Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar.

DPS says Tovar was shot while pursuing a suspect involved in a mass shooting that took place in Bryan, Texas, on April 8. In that incident, a man named Larry Bollin allegedly opened fire at a cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one person and injuring five others.

The officer was later flown to a hospital in Austin. When Tovar arrived, DPS says he was greeted by trooper trainees who saluted him for his bravery and as a show of respect.

Wednesday, DPS announced that Tovar had been released from the hospital, but said he still faces many challenges in the days ahead. Though, he won't face them alone.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education