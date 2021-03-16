White House: Biden to hold first presidential news conference next week

President Joe Biden is slated to hold his first formal presidential news conference on March 25, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

Taking more than two months to hold his first news conference, Biden has frustrated members of the White House Correspondents Association for not taking their questions. While Biden does on occasion respond to reporters’ questions in informal settings, he has been far less available than his predecessor Donald Trump.

“Press conferences are critical to informing the American people and holding an administration accountable to the public,” said Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association. “As it has with prior presidents, the WHCA continues to call on President Biden to hold formal press conferences with regularity.”

While Biden has not held a formal news conference, Psaki has met with reporters nearly every weekday since Biden took office. Although she did not have a formal news conference in the White House briefing room on Tuesday, she met with reporters during Biden’s trip to Pennsylvania.