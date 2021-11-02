White House lays out plan to prevent suicides

The White House laid out a plan Tuesday to prevent suicides by firearm.

“Before deciding whether to keep a firearm in their home, families should know that having access to a gun triples one’s risk of death by suicide,” the White House said in a statement.

One of the Biden administration’s actions focuses on preventing military and veteran suicides.

Federal agencies are being tasked with creating a public awareness campaign that promotes the safekeeping of a firearm.

In addition, the Biden administration says it will make it easier for gun owners to obtain secure gun storage or safety devices.

The ATF will also issue a “best-practices guide to all federal firearms dealers to remind them about the important steps they are legally required to take, and additional steps they are encouraged to take, to keep their customers and communities safe.”

In addition, the Biden administration is also asking Congress and states to act.

“The president continues to urge Congress to pass an appropriate national “red flag” law, as well as legislation incentivizing states to pass their own versions of these laws,” the White House said.