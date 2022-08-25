Who benefits from the president's student loan announcement

President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan will cancel the remaining balances of nearly 20 million Americans, according to the White House.

Today, cumulative student loan debt in the United States stands at $1.6 trillion, with more than 45 million borrowers having some sort of outstanding balance on their loans.

WHO WILL RECEIVE HELP?

$10,000 for anyone making under $125,000

$10,000 for households making under $250,000

$20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

WHO WILL NOT RECEIVE HELP?

Anyone that has already paid off their student loans

Individuals making more than $125,000

Heads of households that make more than $250,000

Households whose joint income surpasses $250,000

WHAT IS A PELL GRANT?