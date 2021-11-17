Woman accused of throwing soup at Texas restaurant worker arrested, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — The woman accused of throwing soup at a restaurant worker in Texas has been arrested.

Amanda Martinez, 31, is charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Bell County Jail Amanda Nicole Martinez

Police said Martinez called Sol De Jalisco on Nov. 7 to complain about her order.

After the call, she showed up at the Temple restaurant.

She said her soup was so hot that it melted the plastic lid on top.

Police said she then threw the soup at an employee.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Jamie Burch at KXXV first reported this story.