Yahoo pulls out of China market

Yahoo Inc. is no longer operating in China.

“In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,” a company spokesperson said, according to The Hill.

Yahoo’s decision to pull out of the county coincides with China’s Personal Information Protection Law, which regulates how tech giants collect data from users.

Yahoo isn’t the first U.S. company to sever ties with China.

LinkedIn announced it would shut down its platform due to a “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.”

The company plans on launching a new version of its website called InJobs. It will not feature a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.