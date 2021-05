TAMPA BAY, Fla. — ZooTampa said 12 stingrays at Stingray Bay have died.

The zoo made the sad announcement on Facebook on Thursday.

"The animal care and veterinary teams are examining all of the mechanical equipment involved and testing the water, all of which indicate optimal water quality and conditions," the zoo said in its post.

The zoo added that test results may take several weeks to come in.

The zoo added that they have closed Stingray Bay.

