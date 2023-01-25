Watch Now
Nation's first Electron rocket launch blasts off from Wallops Island

Photo: Brady Kenniston
The first electron booster rocket in the nation launches from NASA's Wallops Island facility on Jan. 24, 2023.
Posted at 9:37 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 22:31:26-05

Many people had their eyes on the sky during Rocket Lab USA's launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility Tuesday night.

"Virginia is for Launch Lovers" is the first Electron rocket launch in the nation. The mission is to send radio frequency monitoring satellites for HawkEye 360.

The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, NASA said.

"With this mission, NASA is helping foster a growing low-Earth space economy and continues Wallops' 35-year history of support to the commercial launch industry," according to information on NASA's website.

Bad weather on Monday pushed the launch to Tuesday.

