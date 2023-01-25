Nation's first Electron rocket launch blasts off from Wallops Island

Many people had their eyes on the sky during Rocket Lab USA's launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility Tuesday night.

"Virginia is for Launch Lovers" is the first Electron rocket launch in the nation. The mission is to send radio frequency monitoring satellites for HawkEye 360.

The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, NASA said.

"With this mission, NASA is helping foster a growing low-Earth space economy and continues Wallops' 35-year history of support to the commercial launch industry," according to information on NASA's website.

Bad weather on Monday pushed the launch to Tuesday.

