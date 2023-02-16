Nauticus announces $21 million campaign to revamp exhibits, visitor spaces

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus has announced a campaign to redesign its exhibits and visitor spaces.

Nauticus' goal for the campaign is to raise $21 million, and 80% of the goal has already been reached. The campaign has just entered its public phase.

Nauticus President and CEO Stephen Kirkland says the capital raised will go towards several new projects, including interactive exhibit galleries, a new “Wonder Hall” for students and visitors to enjoy, and more.

"We’re developing an interactive maritime discovery center like no other,” said Kirkland. “This is the first significant investment in Nauticus’ exhibits and educational programming since the facility opened its doors in 1994.”

The redesign efforts are already underway: construction on Phase One of the project began last November, and Phase Two of the project is slated to begin early next year.

For more information on the campaign, click here.