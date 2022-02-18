Nauticus to welcome first major cruise ship in 2 years to Norfolk Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. - Nearly two years after COVID-19 paused the global cruise industry, Nauticus will welcome its first major ship to Norfolk on Sunday.

The 1,000-foot-long Norwegian Gateway is expected to carry 2,002 guests to experience Norfolk's port, docking at Nauticus at 11 a.m. and departing at 7 p.m. Sunday. This will be the first of 25 total visits this year from Norwegian Cruise Line.

“After two years of overall cruise industry uncertainty, this first ship call is really significant,” said Nauticus Executive Director Stephen E. Kirkland. “It’s surreal to go from a relatively empty pier throughout 2020 and 2021 to our busiest season ever in 2022.”

Nauticus anticipates welcoming more than 150,000 total passengers and 62,000 crew members in 2022.

The economic impact from Norwegian Cruise Line’s operations represents the largest annual port-of-call commitment ever for Norfolk.

“Our Great Cruise Comeback not only celebrates the return of our vessels and resilience of our team members worldwide, but also underscores the revival of our destination partners,” said Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer. “The kick-off of cruise season for the Port of Norfolk is another important milestone for the U.S. cruise industry and we’re honored that Norwegian Getaway will once again bring thousands of visitors to this historic destination.”