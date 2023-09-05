Watch Now
Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show returns Sept. 16-17

Posted at 1:30 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 13:32:09-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show returns Saturday Sept. 16.

The event features demonstrations from the Navy's Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the F/A-18F Rhino Demo Team, as well as some stunt flight performers.

This year, the show is celebrating 50 years of women in naval aviation. According to the show's website, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola, Fla. in 1973. Six of those women — known as "The First Six" — earned their Wings of Gold.

Oceana_091722_01.jpg

Gates for the show open at 8 a.m. both days, and the show begins at 10. The Blue Angels will perform on both days at 3 p.m.

Check out the NAS Oceana Air Show website for more information about the schedule, vendors, and prohibited items. And don't forget to visit the WTKR News 3 booth, where we'll have members of our news team there to sign autographs and take pictures.

