Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show's big return brought a record crowd size of over 340K people

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Last week, the popular Naval Air Station Oceana's air show returned with thousands of people in the crowd.

The air show took place on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18.

The U.S. Navy's Elite Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels, performed alongside many other military and civilian aviators. The Blues hadn't been back in Virginia Beach since 2018, so their return was highly anticipated.

Our own News 3's Erin Miller got a chance to take flight with the Blue Angels before the air show.

NAS Oceana's Air Show's big return brought a record crowd size of 341,800 people, according to Capt. Bob Holmes the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Oceana. Fans from over 91 countries also tuned in to watch the live stream.

Over 5,000 Virginia Beach City Public School's 5th graders came on board their installation to grow their passion for STEM.

Capt. Holmes says the crowd size was an "incredible reminder of just how powerful our togetherness can be."

"The success of the air show belongs to all of us here in the Hampton Roads area. It represents what we are able to accomplish when we come together. Without the continued support from the City of Virginia Beach, especially from the City of Virginia Beach Police, Fire, Emergency Services, and Emergency Management, as well as all of our neighbors in the Hampton Roads community, events like the NAS Oceana Air Show would not be possible," Holmes said.

Capt. Holmes thanks neighbors in a letter for the support of NAS Oceana and for supporting those who serve in our military on the behalf of Team Oceana.