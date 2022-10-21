Watch Now
Naval Air Station Oceana pins 67 new Chief Petty Officers

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah Eidson<br/><br/>
Chief Petty Officer (CPO) selects sing “Anchors Aweigh” during a CPO pinning ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Oceana, October 21. Sixty-seven men and women were promoted from across the installation and its supported strike fighter squadrons.<br/><br/>
Posted at 4:44 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 16:44:33-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Friday, Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana pinned 67 new Chief Petty Officers, which is a big promotion for men and women across the installation and its supported strike fighter squadrons.

The ceremony is a nearly 130-year tradition for the U.S. Navy and comes after a six-week training period.

Families, friends and shipmates pinned anchors on the new chiefs and placed the new covers on their heads.

Chiefs are masters of their rates, and they're a bridge between officers and junior enlisted.

