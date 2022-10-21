Naval Air Station Oceana pins 67 new Chief Petty Officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Friday, Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana pinned 67 new Chief Petty Officers, which is a big promotion for men and women across the installation and its supported strike fighter squadrons.

The ceremony is a nearly 130-year tradition for the U.S. Navy and comes after a six-week training period.

Families, friends and shipmates pinned anchors on the new chiefs and placed the new covers on their heads.

Chiefs are masters of their rates, and they're a bridge between officers and junior enlisted.