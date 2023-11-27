Naval Station Norfolk to conduct active shooter exercise on Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Station [NAVSTA] Norfolk will conduct an active shooter exercise at the installation's Air Mobility Command Terminal on Wednesday.

The scenario will include a Security Force response coordinated with other emergency responders and medical personnel during the exercise, according to a press release.

“This exercise will allow improvement and testing of our Security Forces and First Responders and additionally challenge coordination and collaboration in a stressful realistic simulation,”Capt. Janet Days, NAVSTA Norfolk's Commanding Officer, said in the release. “We will utilize this exercise to improve how we coordinate and communicate internally and externally with our local law enforcement partners.”

It's a cooperative effort between NAVSTA Norfolk's Security Forces, Fire and Emergency Services, Norfolk Police Department, Virginia State Police and Customs and Border Patrol.

Residents in the vicinity may see or hear an influx of security personnel and first responders on and around the air terminal starting around 11 a.m.. Drivers commuting on Interstate 564 may also see exercise activity, according to the press release.

“We have nearly 70,000 people who live and work on our installation and it is my responsibility to ensure their safety,” said Days. “We want them to be able to come to work in a safe and secure environment and these exercises help us make sure we can do that.”