Watch
News

Actions

Navy announces nomination for commander of 2nd Fleet

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Navy
Rear Adm. Daniel W. Dwyer
Rear Adm. Daniel W. Dwyer.png
Posted at 9:36 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 21:36:38-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced Wednesday President Joe Biden has appointed Rear Adm. Daniel W. Dwyer to the rank of vice admiral and assignment as commander, Second Fleet/commander, Joint Forces Command Norfolk.

Dwyer, a native of Alameda, California, currently serves as director of Plans and Policy, J5, United States Cyber Command in Fort Meade, Maryland.

He will replace Vice Adm. Andrew L. Lewis, who was the first commander of the 2nd Fleet after it was reestablished in 2018.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections