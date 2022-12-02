Watch Now
Navy confirms the death of four Sailors assigned to the MARMC in Norfolk

Posted at 10:49 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 10:49:00-05

NORFOLK, Va. – Four Sailors assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, or MARMC, in Norfolk died last month.

The causes of the sailors’ deaths are under investigation by local authorities and the U.S. Navy. A source previously told News 3 that three of the Sailors died by apparent suicide.

A statement provided by the Navy’s public affairs specialist Chris Wyatt said, “We mourn the loss of our shipmates and friends. Our thoughts and our deepest condolences are with these Sailors’ families, loved ones, and coworkers during this extremely difficult time. We remain fully engaged with our Sailors and their families to ensure their health and well-being, and to ensure a climate of trust that encourages Sailors to ask for help.”

