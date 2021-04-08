Watch
Navy medic who shot 2 formerly served at Portsmouth military facility

Associated Press
Fantahun Woldesenbet
Posted at 1:21 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 13:29:22-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy medic who shot and wounded two U.S. sailors before security forces shot and killed him at a nearby Army base formerly served at a Portsmouth, Virginia military facility.

Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, 38, had been assigned to a medical research center in Maryland for nearly two years. He and the two men he shot on Tuesday were all assigned to Fort Detrick Army base in Frederick.

Navy Cmdr. Denver Applehans is a spokesman for the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. He said Wednesday that Woldesenbet worked as a lab technician in the Naval Medical Research Center’s Biological Defense Research Directorate at Fort Detrick.

In addition to serving in Portsmouth, his service record shows that he also served at military facilities in Texas; Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; and Washington state.

