Navy serviceman charged for sexual abuse involving minor, being held without bond

CHESAPEAKE, Va - A Navy serviceman is charged with aggravated sexual battery of a minor under 13 years old. Aaron Ott is being held at the Chesapeake Correctional Center without bond.

According to court documents in Chesapeake, Ott is also being charged with indecent liberties with a child while under his supervision.

Court document also state the minor was a friend of Ott’s family. The victim details that Ott touched her inappropriately at his home after he came into the room she was sleeping in and lifted the covers.

Court document further state that Ott had a custodial role because he was the parent supervising his children and the victim.

We did visit Ott’s home and was told by his wife that the allegations are "rumors."

According to his LinkedIn profile, he’s been employed by the Navy for more than twenty years. We did reach out to the Navy regarding this matter and are waiting to hear back.

Ott is scheduled to be in court on November 10th for charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor.