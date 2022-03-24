Navy veteran, registered nurse identified as victim of Newport News townhome fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Fire officials have identified the woman who was killed in an early morning townhome fire in the 1400 block of Waltham Drive this week as a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

The victim of the deadly fire has been identified as 36-year-old Mia Evans, a Navy veteran who was working as a registered nurse in the area.

Just after 4 a.m. on March 22, the Newport News Fire Department got a call reporting a carbon monoxide alarm in the area. Firefighters responded to the scene, and while investigating the source of the alarm, they found a fire in a neighboring townhouse.

News 3

Crews went inside the home, encountering heavy smoke. They extinguished a fire on the first floor and found an unresponsive victim.

Firefighters rescued Evans, who unfortunately died at the scene. Her dog also died during the fire.

Fire officials believe the fire, which originated in the kitchen, was an accident.

Investigators believe a working smoke alarm alerted Evans to the fire, but she was unable to get out of the home.

"The Newport News Fire Department is deeply saddened by the loss and expresses its deepest condolences to Ms. Evans’ family and friends," NNFD said in a statement.

The fire department is also working to help Evans' next of kin during this difficult time.

NNFD is encouraging people to have a working smoke detector in their homes, placed inside bedrooms, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. Everyone should also have a fire escape plan.

The fire alarm provides free smoke alarms by calling the smoke alarm hotline at 757-975-5454 or by visiting www.nnva.gov/fire.

NNFD is planning a fire safety walk in the Huntington Pointe neighborhood on Friday, March 25 at 1 p.m.