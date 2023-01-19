Watch Now
NBA stars spotted at UVA basketball game against Virginia Tech

Steph Curry spotted at UVA game in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 09:37:16-05

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia's men's basketball game against Virginia Tech had a sideline filled with familiar faces Wednesday night.

Steph Curry, Ty Jerome and Moses Moody — all players for the Golden State Warriors — were in attendance at John Paul Jones Arena, according to a tweet from UVA.

Jerome played for UVA during his college career, helping them secure the 2019 National Championship.

Curry's parents played for Virginia Tech, according to ESPN.

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick was also spotted on the sidelines.

The Cavaliers brought home the dub with a 78-68 win over the Hokies.

