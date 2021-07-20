NC Coast Guard searches for 2 men after helicopter crash

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for two people from a reported downed helicopter in the Albemarle Sound area.

Officials were notified on Monday at 6:40 p.m. by a concerned friend that they had lost all communication with the two people aboard a Robinson R44 helicopter.

Police say the two men left from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport and planned to land at the Dare County Regional Airport the same evening.

At 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, someone recovered a backpack with personal belongings inside about 3.5 miles south of the mouth of the Alligator River.

At 11:27 a.m., the Jayhawk aircrew discovered helicopter debris in the water approximately 9 miles north of the Alligator River Bridge in the Albemarle Sound.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.