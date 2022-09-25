NC inmate sentenced to 2.5 years for attempting to escape prison

RALEIGH, N.C. – An inmate was sentenced for attempting to escape a North Carolina prison.

62-year-old Charles Asher was sentenced to 2.5 years (30 months) for attempting to escape from the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina (“FCI Butner”).

According to court documents, Asher was found hiding in the bushes on the compound on September 14, 2020, near the exit door of the prison. At that time Busher was required to be in his assigned housing unit. He was found with unauthorized items that could be used to escape, including a homemade rope, grey gloves, a blue mattress cover, and a homemade cardboard replica handgun wrapped with black electrical tape.

Asher pled guilty on June 9, 2022.

