NC tax filing pushed back to end of February

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina taxpayers will have to wait a little longer to file.

The News & Observer reports that after the state pushed back the date when it’s able to process tax returns to mid-February, it has now delayed a bit further to the end of the month.

Tax season is starting late because North Carolina’s budget was nearly five months late and included tax changes that impact this year’s filings. The N.C. Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically, noting that they can expect to begin receiving refunds in April.

The state is still testing and approving system updates to tax preparation software for businesses and individuals.

