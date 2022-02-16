Watch
News

Actions

NC tax filing pushed back to end of February

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tax Season Begins
Posted at 11:12 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 11:12:21-05

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina taxpayers will have to wait a little longer to file.

The News & Observer reports that after the state pushed back the date when it’s able to process tax returns to mid-February, it has now delayed a bit further to the end of the month.

Tax season is starting late because North Carolina’s budget was nearly five months late and included tax changes that impact this year’s filings. The N.C. Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically, noting that they can expect to begin receiving refunds in April.

The state is still testing and approving system updates to tax preparation software for businesses and individuals.

Related: Why you may need to wait to file taxes this year

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories