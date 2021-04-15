Crew member dies during construction accident at Bonner Bridge in Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. - There was a fatal construction accident on the last span of the Herbert C. Bonner Bridge Wednesday evening.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) confirmed to News 3 that the accident happened at 5 p.m.

News 3 reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard, who confirmed that a construction crew member died at the scene. Chicamacomico EMS in Rodanthe responded to the incident.

Officials said the bridge was being dismantled when the accident happened.

This incident is still under investigation.

Construction on the new section of the bridge began in 2016. It's the only highway connecting Hatteras Island to mainland Dare County. The new bridge will run parallel to the existing bridge over the Oregon Inlet.

Stay with News 3 for updates.