NCIS: LA ending after 14 seasons

NCIS: Los Angeles, the NCIS spin-off, is ending after 14 seasons, according to Variety.

Variety says CBS announced on Friday that the series will end once the finale of the current season airs.

The show has been running since 2009 and stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Daniela Ruah and more.

Cast members have begun reacting to the end of the show.

LL Cool J, who plays Sam Hanna, posted a photo on Instagram of him and his castmates with the caption: “After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end [NCIS: LA] on top of our game!!! I look forward to continuing my fruitful partnership with [CBS]. They invested in our series B round and became a strategic partner with [ROCK THE BELLS]!! More exciting announcements and dates ahead!!!”

Eric Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks, posted an Instagram with the caption, “What a spectacular journey we all shared.”

Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye, also posted about the series wrap on her Instagram, stating: “From season 1 to season 14, from 24 [years] old to 39, it has been an absolute dream. So many feelings to process and too many words to say. I will save them for a later date… I’m so so grateful to have been a part of this NCISLA family. The show lasted this long because of all of you.”

The finale of the current and final season will air on May 14.