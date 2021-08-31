Nearby residents evacuate after construction crew strikes gas line in Suffolk neighborhood

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a gas leak in the Retreat at Creekside Village neighborhood Tuesday.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Creek Front Lane after being notified at 11:59 a.m.

According to Battalion Chief Barney Howard, a construction crew reportedly hit a 2-inch gas line.

Columbia Natural Gas is on the scene working to secure the leak. Four residents from three nearby homes were evacuated to the clubhouse while other residents in the immediate area are sheltering in place.

No injuries were reported. Officials say the repair work is estimated to take about 45 minutes to one hour.

