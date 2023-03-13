Nearly 10 local spots offering lunch & dinner specials during Hampton Restaurant Week

HAMPTON, Va. — If you want a delicious meal for a deal, look no further than Hampton Restaurant Week!

Nearly 20 downtown restaurants will have customized menus ranging in price. Participating restaurants include the Vanguard Brew Pub, Mango Mangeaux, Scratch Bakery and Baked Bistro.

Participating restaurants are offering a variety of specials, including $10 lunch specials, $15 lunch specials, $25 dinner specials and $35 dinner specials.

The Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery

Graham & Rollins

Baked Bistro

Fox Tail Wine Bar & Gastropub

Baker's Wife Bistro & Bar

The Grey Goose

Monsoon

Momo's Cafe

Stillwater Tavern

Juan's Mexican Cafe & Cantina

29th & Green Bistro

Smoothie Stop

Tommy's Restaurant

Copper Barley

Bowman's Soul N the Wall

Mango Mangeaux

Scratch Bakery

County Grill & Smokehouse

Got Fish? Seafood

The city's restaurant week ends this Sunday, March 19.

For more information on lunch and dinner specials, click here.

For more information on the local restaurants participating in this year's Hampton Restaurant Week, click here.