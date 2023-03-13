Nearly 10 local spots offering lunch & dinner specials during Hampton Restaurant Week

HAMPTON, Va. — If you want a delicious meal for a deal, look no further than Hampton Restaurant Week!
Nearly 20 downtown restaurants will have customized menus ranging in price. Participating restaurants include the Vanguard Brew Pub, Mango Mangeaux, Scratch Bakery and Baked Bistro.
Participating restaurants are offering a variety of specials, including $10 lunch specials, $15 lunch specials, $25 dinner specials and $35 dinner specials.
- The Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery
- Graham & Rollins
- Baked Bistro
- Fox Tail Wine Bar & Gastropub
- Baker's Wife Bistro & Bar
- The Grey Goose
- Monsoon
- Momo's Cafe
- Stillwater Tavern
- Juan's Mexican Cafe & Cantina
- 29th & Green Bistro
- Smoothie Stop
- Tommy's Restaurant
- Copper Barley
- Bowman's Soul N the Wall
- Mango Mangeaux
- Scratch Bakery
- County Grill & Smokehouse
- Got Fish? Seafood
The city's restaurant week ends this Sunday, March 19.
For more information on lunch and dinner specials, click here.
For more information on the local restaurants participating in this year's Hampton Restaurant Week, click here.