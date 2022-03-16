Nearly 17 pounds of cocaine seized at Port of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Nearly 17 pounds of cocaine was seized in Norfolk.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Norfolk responded to a report about possible narcotics that were on board a vessel due to arrive at the seaport.

During the vessel inspection on March 10, CBP officers found seven brick shaped packages weighing about 16.5 pounds. The packages contained a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine. Officials say it was an estimated street value of over $225,000.

The seizure was part of a joint operation headed by CBP's Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team at the Port of Norfolk and the Homeland Security Investigations’ (HSI) Border Enforcement Security Task Force.

“This operation was an outstanding example of how CBP and our federal law enforcement partners remain ever vigilant,” said Mark J Laria, Norfolk Area Port Director. “CBP officers work vigilantly every day to intercept dangerous drugs and contraband as part of efforts to protect the American people," Our officers play a critical counter-narcotics role and are committed to keeping illicit drugs far away from local communities."

An investigation is being conducted by HSI Norfolk.

“With this seizure, we not only removed a significant amount of cocaine from circulation, but we also sent a message to drug traffickers that the Port of Norfolk is closed for business,” said Special Agent in Charge Ray Villanueva of Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C.