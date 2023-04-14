Nearly 2 months after Portsmouth homicide, police searching for persons of interest

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for two persons of interest connected to a homicide in the city that happened nearly two months ago.

On February 23, just before 2 a.m., officers responded reports of a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Greenwood Drive. Police later shared that the scene was located at 3500 Victory Boulevard.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers said they found 39-year-old Eleazara L. Selby with fatal injuries.

Police said Selby’s injuries appeared to be gunshot wounds and confirmed that the case was a homicide investigation.

On Friday, April 14, police provided an update, stating that they’re looking for two persons of interest: 35-year-old Corey Melic Blackwell and 34-year-old Brandon Bishop.

Anyone with information on Blackwell and/or Bishop’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. People can also call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

