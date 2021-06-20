More than 40 people inside home at time of fire in Kill Devil Hills; Surrounding areas forced to evacuate

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - A fire in Kill Devils Hill seriously damages a home, leaving multiple people displaced.

Officials say firefighters responded to a fire Sunday morning around 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Virginia Dare Trail.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm fire once crews arrived on the scene. Officials say at least 42 people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home. The structures on both sides of the home and the multiple cars in the driveway were damaged.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is working with the occupants of the home. Residents in the surrounding areas were evacuated due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.