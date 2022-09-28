Watch Now
Nearly $40K in landscaping equipment reported stolen in Colonial Williamsburg area

Posted at 9:47 PM, Sep 27, 2022
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The Williamsburg Police Department needs the public’s help regarding a recent burglary of landscaping equipment from the Colonial Williamsburg area.

On September 7, around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Visitor Center Drive.

According to the initial investigation, around $39,500 worth of landscaping equipment and tools were stolen from inside a shed and enclosed landscape trailer. They say the theft occurred between 4 p.m. on September 6, and at 5:30 a.m. on September 7.

Some of the equipment stolen included, two Exmark lawn mowers, a STIHL and ECHO gas string trimmer, a Greenworks electric string trimmer, a Greenworks battery powered blower, a DeWalt impact driver, and angle grinder.

If you have information about this burglary, contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP . You can also click HERE to submit a tip online. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

