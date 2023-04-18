Nearly $60 million allocated to build new Deep Creek Bridge in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Money is being allocated to build a new Deep Creek Bridge in Chesapeake—nearly $60 million. There have been talks of replacing the bridge since 1977.

On Monday, the Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $59.5 million contract to make it happen.

The existing bridge will be replaced by a 144-foot, five-lane dual-leaf drawbridge.

“I am so pleased that our partners at the Army Corps of Engineers are reaching this significant milestone towards the replacement of the Deep Creek Bridge, said Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. “I know this is one project our Deep Creek neighbors, and everyone who commutes through the area, have been so anxious for and I can’t wait to see work get started.”

Officials said construction is expected to start this June and is projected to be completed in June 2026.

The bridge was originally built in 1934 at a cost of $64,000.