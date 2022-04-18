Neighbor charged after armed breaking and entering incident that left woman, boyfriend injured in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. - A man appeared in court Monday after being charged in connection to a breaking and entering incident that left two people injured.

On April 14 at 7:30 a.m., GCSO deputies and Virginia State Police Troopers responded to a breaking and entering in progress at the 2500 block of Cedarwood Drive.

According to officials, a woman reported a man had entered her family's residence armed with knives and a hammer. Officials state the suspect smashed a front window to make entry before throwing several knives at the woman's boyfriend. She further reported that the man had grabbed a sword and stabbed her boyfriend. The female and her boyfriend were able to defend themselves before the man fled the residence.

When police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspect was a neighbor. The suspect, 47-year-old Johnny Gremer, surrendered to law enforcement peacefully.

The woman and her boyfriend were taken to the emergency room and released for minor injuries. Gremer was also taken to the emergency room for a head injury. He was released from the hospital and charged with Breaking and Entering while Armed with Intent to Commit a Felony, Malicious Wounding, and Discharge Missiles within or at a building or dwelling house.

Gremer's next court date is June 9 at the Gloucester General District Court.