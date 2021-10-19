Neighbor says he tried to help 5-year-old boy who was shot & killed in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A community is in mourning in Elizabeth City after neighbors say a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday evening.

Detectives with Elizabeth City police are going door to door Tuesday morning in the Hickory Village mobile home park.

Neighbors have told News 3 that a 5-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening around 5 p.m., and also said the boy has died from injuries.

We have reached out to Elizabeth City Police to get more information about the incident, however we were told they are not releasing any information at this time.

One neighbor told News 3 the boy and his siblings were being watched inside a home, when a babysitter came over to the neighbor’s house to say the 5-year-old had been shot with a BB gun. News 3 listened to police radio sound as well and the original report also said the child was shot with a BB gun.

The neighbor ran to the rescue and told us it appeared the boy had been shot in the stomach with a real firearm. The child was then rushed to the hospital, where he died.

One neighbor also said he heard a ‘pop’ about five minutes before he was alerted about the boy being shot.

He said he walked over and also saw a bullet hole through a glass door.

The neighbor added that the boy’s birthday is Thursday.