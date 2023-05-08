Neighbors plan to rebuild after Virginia Beach tornado

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One week has passed since a tornado touched down in Virginia Beach, and it'll be even longer before the Great Neck area will be fully repaired.

The second week of cleanup began around seven in the morning for city workers.

Their first order of business? Green waste.

"Just making sure we get it down to a manageable size, but for the most part the bigger stuff has been cleared out," said Scott Lemon, heavy equipment operator, Virginia Beach Public Works, storm water division.

City workers say they don't know how much debris they've removed so far, but say the area's becoming easier to traverse.

Others are hard at work too.

"We're just helping people who need it," said Chris Keton, managing chef of Mercy Chefs.

Mercy Chefs volunteers handed out food to residents and those cleaning up. They say it's their last day bringing meals to the area.

"The workers definitely need it. They are working so hard. But the homeowners, I had one run up the driveway crying because she was so happy to see someone who cared," said Lauren Beach, Mercy Chef volunteer.

Neighbors, like Joy and Bobbi who spent the day handing out waters and snacks, are supporting one another too.

"It was really cute how that man was helping. That's what we are trying to do. Just keep the spirits up a little bit," said Joy Ervolin, neighbor.

They say most neighbors plan to rebuild.

"I think a lot of people can't imagine moving from this location," said Bobbi Iervolno, neighbor.

The city reports it is waiving permit fees for necessary repairs to make the storm-damaged buildings habitable.

This week, along with brush removal, Waste Management workers are in the storm zone collecting items like metal gutters and fences.

Public works officials expect the recovery process to take months.

