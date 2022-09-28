Neptune Festival outdoor events cancelled for expected impact Hurricane Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Neptune Festival's outdoor events in Virginia Beach have been cancelled, according to representatives with the event.

The cancellation comes as Hurricane Ian moves up the east coast and rapidly intensifies, nearing a Category 5 strength level. The team behind the festival says they are unable to guarantee a safe and enjoyable environment due to forecasted weather for the weekend.

“While the Neptune Festival hosts more than 40 events each year, Boardwalk Weekend is our flagship celebration for which we literally plan all year long,” said Kit Chope, Neptune Festival CEO. “With the support of more than 900 dedicated volunteers, we welcome more than 400,000 visitors during the three-day event. Add to that 225 artists, 150 vendors and nonprofit partners, all event participants, and you have a lot of moving parts. This heartbreaking decision was not made lightly, but it’s the right one. The community’s safety is paramount.”

Virginia is expecting to experience remnants of the hurricane with cloudy skies, on and off showers, and storms beginning on Friday.

Event cancellations include:

Neptune’s Art & Craft Show

All Concerts at 24th and 31st Street Parks

All Boardwalk vendors

Neptune’s Healthy Haven

Neptune’s 8k Race

Poseidon’s Playground Family Fun Zone

Neptune’s Touch-A-Truck Experience

Neptune’s Grand Parade

Neptune’s Surfing Classic (potential postponement)

Atlantic Regatta

Youth Art Show

Chrysler Museum Mobile Glass Studio

Sandsculpting Clinics

A representative tells News 3 that the International Sandsculpting Championship tent will still be open on Monday, October 3, 2022 through at least October 9, 2022 for visitor viewing.

For more information on Hurricane Ian and it's potential effects to our area, take a look at our First Warning Forecast.