First Warning Forecast: Nice today, Hurricane Ian moving up the East Coast

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking Hurricane Ian as it impacts Florida today and is set to move up the East Coast to end the week.

Another nice day with highs in the low 70s and low humidity for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with very low rain chances.

Clouds will continue to build in tomorrow (partly to mostly cloudy) and winds will kick up (NE 10 to 20, gusts to 30). Highs will return to the low 70s. Showers will start to build in later in the day. The biggest rain chance will be overnight.

Friday will be our first messy day as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the East Coast. Expect cloudy skies with on and off showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe, biggest severe threat in NC. It will be windy Friday with NE winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph.

The leftovers of Ian will linger over the Mid-Atlantic this weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain Saturday and Sunday. It will be windy both days with E/NE wind at 10 to 20 mph. Persistent E/NE winds will trigger some coastal/tidal flooding. We could see 4” to 6” of rainfall over the next several days.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Late. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Ian has strengthened to a category 4 hurricane. Ian is centered about 75 miles WSW of Naples, Florida and moving NNE at 10 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to approach the west coast of Florida this morning and move onshore later today. The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida tonight and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.

Very recent data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph with higher gusts. Ian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity is possible before Ian reaches the coast of Florida. Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane. Weakening is expected after landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continue to show signs of organization. Although environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development, only a slight increase in organization would result in the formation of a short-lived tropical depression today. Further development will become less likely by the end of the week due to increasing upper-level winds. The disturbance is forecast to meander for the next day or so and then turn NNW by Thursday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

