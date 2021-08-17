Neptune's 6th Annual Coastal Craft Beer Festival to feature over 60 beers from 30+ breweries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Craft beer lovers are in for a treat this weekend in Virginia Beach as Neptune's 6th Annual Coastal Craft Beer Festival returns.

The festival will take place Saturday, August 21 from 1 to 6 p.m., at Neptune’s Park on 31st Street and Atlantic.

This event highlights national, regional, and especially local Virginia beer. Organizers say it will feature over 60 beers from 30 plus breweries.

There will also be live music from BigForestFire Trio and Paper Aliens for guests to enjoy. YNot Italian and Cast Iron Catering Company food trucks will also be at the event to provide a great meal to go along with the beers.

The number of tickets sold are limited and are available for $45 here. A commemorative beer-tasting glass and beer tasting throughout the day are included in admission.