Nestlé’s Toll House edible chocolate chip cookie dough recalled after plastic film found in product

On November 3, Nestlé voluntarily recalled some tubs of its Toll House edible chocolate chip cookie dough. According to the FDA, the company said some tubs could contain a “soft plastic film.”

The recall applies to some of the cookie dough tubs produced from August 1-3. Nestlé was made aware of the issue after “a small number” of customers called the company about the problem.

No illnesses or injuries related to the consumption of the cookie dough have been reported.

Nestlé said if consumers purchased a recalled tub of cookie dough, they should not eat it. The company also said people can return the product to the place of purchase for a refund or a replacement.

