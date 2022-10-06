Watch Now
News

Actions

Network issue leads to delays in processing some Virginia voter registrations

Monday is last day to register to vote in several states
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LM Otero/AP
Aetry Jones, left, and Caerry Rigbon tape up a voter registration sign on Dallas City Hall before a Juneteenth 2020 celebration and protest against police brutality in Dallas, Friday, June 19, 2020. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Monday is last day to register to vote in several states
Posted at 1:45 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 13:50:36-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The Department of Elections recently noticed an issue processing voter registration applications, which has led to delays, the Commissioner of the Department of Elections said in a statement sent to News 3 on Thursday.

People who registered to vote at the DMV, updated their addresses, or made other changes may have been impacted.

The Dept. of Elections provided local registrars with 107,000 DMV transactions for them to finish processing the voter registrations.

"The issue is now resolved and all impacted registrations have been identified," said Commissioner Susan Beals.

Beals said no voter data was lost, but the delays now mean registrars will have to process all the outstanding registrations.

In Virginia Beach, the registrar recently received 7,400 applications to finish processing. In York County, the registrar's office is finishing up 845 registrations.

York County's registrar Walt Latham said the biggest impact to any voters would've been that they did not receive confirmation of registration or that they changed their address.

The Virginia Public Access Project has been monitoring voter registration data from the Dept. of Elections and noticed a dip in numbers beginning in June.

The exact number of registrations will not be known until local registrars finish processing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events