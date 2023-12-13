New $2 billion project will bring Wizards, Capitals to northern Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Youngkin announced plans for a new entertainment district that will bring the Washington Wizards and Capitals from D.C. to a new arena in northern Virginia – making the commonwealth the new home of the two professional sports teams.

The governor shared that the “visionary sports and entertainment venue” aims to bring Wizards and Capitals games to the new district – which will be built on the Potomac River in Alexandria. The location is just miles away from the Capital One Arena in D.C., the current home of both teams.

His announcement outlines the entertainment options the commonwealth’s new 9-million-square-foot district will have, including:



New arena for both the Wizards and Capitals

Practice facility for the Wizards

Performing arts venue

Expanded esports facility

Corporate headquarters for Monumental Sports & Entertainment

The district will also bring new retail options, residential spaces, restaurants, hotels and more to the area, according to the governor.

Multiple entities played a role in planning the project: Gov. Youngkin said his office is partnering with MSE, the City of Alexandra and JBG SMITH to bring the district to life.

Project planners say construction will begin in 2025, and they hope to open the district in late 2028.

Before the project goes further, legislators must approve the creation of a new Virginia Sports and Entertainment Authority. That’s expected to take place in an upcoming General Assembly, the announcement says.

Stay with News 3 for updates.