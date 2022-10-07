New 9/11 mobile exhibit open at this year's Suffolk Peanut Festival

SUFFOLK, Va. - The annual Suffolk Peanut Festival has something new to offer this year: a mobile 9/11 exhibit put on by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides smart homes and other resources to first responders that have experienced serious injuries in the line of duty.

Inside the mobile exhibit, guests will see 9/11 memorabilia, including parts of the World Trade Center.

Guests will also get to walk through the exhibit with a first responder who was there during the attack. While the guided tour is not required, it is strongly recommended.

News 3 spoke with Suffolk's Fire Chief Michael Barakey, who says he believes the mobile exhibit offers an important opportunity to remember and honor those who made the greatest sacrifice.

"A lot of my colleagues were lost that day so when we get a chance to remember again, not only the events and the citizens lost, but the buddies and friends and loved ones that my colleagues and I lost that day...It allows me an opportunity to remember them again," he said. "Now in my own city I get to respect them."

The exhibit is currently open to the public and closes when the festival wraps up on Sunday.

It is included with the price of admission to the festival but does take donations.