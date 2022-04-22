New addiction treatment center in Newport News ready to help people struggling with substance abuse, mental health issues

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Members of the community are reaching out to help those suffering from addiction.

The American Addiction Treatment Center is on Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News.

Thursday was the opening celebration for the program, which helps men and women who are struggling with substance abuse.

People seeking help might also be dealing with mental health issues such as depression or PTSD. The treatment center provides a variety of options that can be tailored to patients.

“Everybody needs different options, so just going to an outpatient treatment, getting counseling once a week and medication, doesn't work for everybody. So, we have another option here that's a higher level of care, and we're looking forward to helping as many people as we can,” said Christopher Johnston, MD, the chief medical officer of Pinnacle Treatment Centers.

Local first responders were also at Thursday night’s event to talk about the problems they're seeing in the community and how the addiction treatment center can serve people.

