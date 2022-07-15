New bicycle race for all ages comes to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A new sporting event is coming to the Newport News community.

Newport News and THR Cycling have joined forces to start the Newport News Twilight Criterium. This is an amateur bicycle racing event that will take place on Saturday, July 30 from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on city streets in the Yard District.

The one-kilometer race, starts and ends at City Hall. The race includes eight turns and is made up of two square city blocks between Huntington and West Avenues and 25th – 27th Streets.

The Newport News Twilight Criterium offers eight races for men and women of all ages and expertise. There's a free Kid’s Fun Race for children 3–9 years of age.

Bikers have the chance to win cash prizes ranging from $250 - $2,500.

“Downtown Newport News has always been a dream location for me to hold a race because it has an interesting layout that is well suited to designing a hard and technical course, features that were rare in other races in the Hampton Roads area,” Race director Graham Costa said. “The course is right in the middle of the Yard District and is surrounded by City Hall, the court buildings, and the Victory Arch. Its close proximity to local restaurants, breweries, and distilleries is an ideal location for both spectators and participants alike.”

The public is encouraged to come to the Yard District to cheer on the cyclists and enjoy food trucks. They can also take advantage of free bike safety checks offered by the TREK stores of Hampton Roads.

For complete race information or to register click here.

