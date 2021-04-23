New COVID-19 community vaccination center in Newport News to provide 1K vaccines per day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A community vaccination center capable of providing up to 1,000 vaccines a day will open in Newport News Tuesday, April 27.

The vaccination center is located in the former Sherwood Shopping Center at 13771 Warwick Boulevard, and will be open six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This vaccination center will replace the current center at Christopher Newport University, which will operate one final clinic next Wednesday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are excited to partner with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to offer another opportunity for individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Newport News,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price. “The vaccine has proven to be safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 and helping those who do get COVID-19 from becoming seriously ill. I encourage everyone to get a vaccine as soon as possible.”

No walk-ins are allowed, and you must make an appointment to be vaccinated. Anyone registered for an appointment is asked to bring a copy of their invitation or proof of their name when they arrive.

To sign up for an appointment, click here.