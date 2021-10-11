New details in the death surrounding a Hampton Roads realtor killed in a murder-suicide Friday

PORTSMOUTH, VA - Non-lethal baton shells stil litter the driveway at 74 Bolling Road in Portsmouth, the scene of a tragic and bizarre murder suicide Friday night.

"He bought the house site unseen from Alabama moved in here Thursday and called real estate agent Friday to return the house," a neighbor told News 3.

The neighbor says 84 year old Albert Baglione just moved into the home before the tragedy unfolded. Soren Arn-Oelschlegel, a real estate agent drove to the home to help the man displeased with his home purchase.

Police then responded to the home around 6 pm -- that's when Baglione said he killed his realtor.

Arn-Oelschlegel who worked for Long and Foster in Suffolk was shot dead in the home.

"He called his son after he shot the real estate agent, said the neighbor.

When police arrived they talked with Baglione who was holding a weapon, he then shut the door, and that's when a SWAT team arrived ,minutes later they heard gun shot, Baglione had turned the gun on himself.

"The LGBTW community of Hampton Roads has lost a vibrant person hard to replace," said Rudy Almanzor.

Rudy Almanzor is president of Hampton Roads Pride. Soren had been a member of the LGBTQ non profit for over a decade, an avid volunteer active in the LGBTQ community.

"He always had tons of energy I never saw him not smiling laughing and wanting to have fun he worked hard played hard," said Almanzor.

Almanzor was stunned hearing the news, confused as to why and how could this have happened.

"I literally had to read it 4 to 5 times and was like this does not make sense," he said. We are here to build up community and one of our building blocks is missing."

Hampton Roads Pride will be planning a memorial service to honor Soren set for this week.

