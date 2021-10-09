Portsmouth Police investigating after man allegedly fatally shot realtor, then himself

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating after a man allegedly fatally shot his realtor, then himself, Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 5:59 p.m. in the 70 block of Bowling Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 84-year-old Albert A. Baglione armed with a weapon.

Baglione told police that he had killed his realtor, then closed his door. Police then heard a gunshot from behind the door.

Police established a secure perimeter around the home, and a SWAT team entered the building to find Baglione dead. Police said they also located 41-year-old Soren Arn-Oelshlegel, a Norfolk-based realtor with Long and Foster, inside the residence with a fatal gunshot wound.

The case has been assigned to the Major Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story.