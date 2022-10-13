New details released 4 months after deadly VB gas station shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is releasing new details surrounding the deadly shooting of Jawan Johnson.

The 19-year-old was shot and killed on May 31 at the Sunoco gas station in the 2400 Block of Lynnhaven Parkway. VBPD said responding officers found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said its homicide squad has been investigating the incident since it happened and they believe they've identified everyone who was involved. However, no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.

The department said all of the facts surrounding the shooting have been presented to the Office of the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney. The department said there are varying accounts of what happened on May 31, so "probable cause for criminal charges has not been established."

"Individuals present at the scene or with direct knowledge of the circumstances leading up to this incident have declined to speak with VBPD detectives, thus complicating the active investigation," the department said in a statement on Thursday.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke with VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate on Oct. 4 about the case.

"We know the facts and circumstances. We are in ongoing communication about the facts surrounding that," Chief Neudigate said. "It’s not that cut and dry. There’s more to it on whether there will be charges or not. We’re still not in the position to talk about it but we have communicated that to family."

News 3 spoke with Jawan Johnson's aunt Sheri Johnson on Oct. 9, one day after what would have been Jawan's 20th birthday. Sheri told News 3's Kelsey Jones her nephew's death haunts her, and she wants Jawan's killer brought to justice.